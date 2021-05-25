Yuzvendra Chahal Can't Stop Peeking As Wife Dhanashree Records Sizzling Dance Video; Watch

Dhanashree Verma took to her official Instagram handle to post yet another sizzling dance video. In the post, Dhanashree shows off her amazing dancing skills on a T-Pain song titled Booty Wurk. However, what caught netizens' attention was Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who could be seen peeking from behind the curtains along with his two dogs.

"When you have the best audience watching you," Dhanashree captioned the post, tagging her husband Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree keeps fans entertained

Dhanashree is known for her social media presence, where she keeps her followers entertained with dance and other videos. The 24-year-old recently posted a dance video in RCB jersey, where she could be seen showing off her moves on American rapper Soulja Boy's famous song 'She Make It Clap'. Through her post, Dhanashree also urged her followers to stay safe as the country continues to fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 30,000 lives since May 15. The post has garnered more than 5,00,000 likes on Instagram.

Dhanashree Verma, who is a dancer and choreographer by profession, got married to Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal last year in December. The couple had got engaged earlier the same year during a small get-together at Chahal's house. Chahal, who is also very active on social media, keeps sharing hilarious videos and pictures featuring his wife Dhanashree and other family members. Chahal was playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the tournament was called off due to a breach of multiple bio-secure bubbles. Chahal returned home immediately after the postponement of the league.

While the rest of the Indian contingent will be leaving for England next month to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Chahal and other white-ball specialists will wait here in India until the resumption of their tour to Sri Lanka, where the leg-spinner is expected to feature in India colours.

(Image Credit: Dhanashree/Insta)