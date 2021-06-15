Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Do The Footwork Challenge Together: WATCH

India's star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is all set to don the national jersey once again in Sri Lanka, where the Indian cricket team will play six white-ball matches in June under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. Ahead of the assignment, the crafty spinner took to his social media accounts to perform the viral 'Footwork challenge' with his wife Dhanashree Verma. The couple has often entertained fans with their regular updates on Instagram, and they once again wowed the fans by shaking their legs to a popular Megan Vandijk number.

Yuzvendra Chahal does the Footwork Challenge with Dhanashree Verma

The increasing popularity of social media has provided celebrities with a significant platform through which they can stay connected with their fans. Yuzvendra Chahal has often showcased his dancing skills alongside his choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma on his Instagram account. The player once again shared a new reel where he was seen grooving to the beats alongside Verma.

The popular couple impressed fans with their synchronized dance in the Footwork Challenge and they showered the post with likes and comments. At the time of writing this report, the particular post has over 3,50,000 likes. Furthermore, it also has close to 1500 comments. Watch the couple's latest dance routine here:

Who is Yuzvendra Chahal wife - Dhanashree Verma?

India's limited-overs spin specialist Yuzvendra Chahal married YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The couple tied the knot in Gurugram at the Karma Lake resort. The announcement about the same was made by the pair on their respective social media handles. The netizens have given up a big thumbs-up to the couple's stunning chemistry. Apart from being a dancer, Dhanashree Verma is also a dentist. The 24-year-old graduated from the D. Y. Patil Dental College. She also is the owner of Dhanashree Verma Dance Company.

India vs Sri Lanka schedule

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will play the first match of their Sri Lanka tour on July 13. All six matches will be played at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The series is a significant opportunity for the likes of Krishnappa Gowtham to make a mark in international cricket by coming up with a spirited performance ahead of the upcoming World T20. Here is the India vs Sri Lanka schedule:

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: July 13, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: July 16, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: July 18, 2021 - Colombo - 10:00 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: July 21, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: July 23, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I: July 25, 2021 - Colombo - 7:00 PM (IST)

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram