Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma Do The Victory Dance After Winning Table Tennis Game

While many players have not been able to take to the bio-bubble, the husband and wife duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma seem to be dancing their quarantine blues away. Currently in quarantine in a hotel in Chennai, the RCB squad will face their first trial of the season as they take on the five-time IPL winners and defending champions, Mumbai Indians in the season opener on April 9. While Mumbai will be aiming for a record-extending 6th title, RCB will still be on the lookout for their very first trophy at the league. Under such stress, it seems that Chahal has taken it upon himself to keep the team smiling.

Just married in December last year, Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal took up a game of table tennis to keep themselves entertained ahead of the much-awaited first MI vs RCB game. In a video shared by Bharat — one of the team's newest additions — the couple could be seen dancing with joy as they scored a point against the opposing pair of Mohammed Siraj and Srikar Bharat. In the very clip, however, Siraj and Bharat can be seen mocking their dance as Dhanashree shoots a ball into the net, giving them a free point.

MI vs RCB live telecast and live streaming details

The MI vs RCB live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM IST on April 9. The MI vs RCB live stream in India will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, MI vs RCB live scores can be found on the official website and social media pages of the league and the participating teams.

RCB squad

Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

According to powersportz.com, Yuzvendra Chahal's net worth is estimated to be approximately â‚¹33.6 crore (USD $4.5 million). The Yuzvendra Chahal net worth comprises of his earnings from his time as a bowler for the BCCI as well as his IPL salary. Since making his debut with the Mumbai Indians in 2011, Chahal has earned a total of â‚¹24.7 crores from the IPL alone. The former Indian chess player launched his own lifestyle brand, CheQmate, in May 2019 and has endorsed several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

