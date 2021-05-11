Yuzvendra Chahal Donation For Covid-19 Amount Revealed, Fans Shocked At India Spinner

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently started an initiative to contribute towards COVID-19 relief work in India. The power couple took to social media and launched a fundraiser campaign to help tackle the outbreak of the viral disease. Kohli announced that he and his wife are starting a campaign on crowd-funding platform Ketto, proceeds of which will go towards "ACT Grants", a movement working to funds for oxygen concentrators and medical solutions for COVID-19.

Fans troll Yuzvendra Chahal for his contribution towards Virat Kohli Covid-19 donation campaign

With an aim to raise a total of INR 7 crore to support the country's fight against the raging coronavirus pandemic, Kohli decided to donate INR 2 crore. After doing their bit, the duo also urged their fans, friends and family to join them in the initiative by donating whatever they can as every bit will make a difference. The Virat Kohli donation plea was answered by his RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

The leading leg-spinner came forward and made a contribution of INR 95,000 for the relief fund. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal donation for Covid-19 came under a lot of scrutiny. Several reactions poured in on social media as fans slammed Chahal for donating so little towards Virat Kohli Covid-19 donation campaign. Here's a look at how fans reacted to Yuzvendra Chahal donation for Covid-19.

Yuzi Chahal donated 95,000 to the Ketto for the fund raise done by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for the COVID-19 crisis in India. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 8, 2021

That's such a low amount considering he earns in crores — Cristiano (@CR990x) May 8, 2021

Yar he is earning crors and donating just 95 thousands its not fair

Is se behtr tha na deta 😑 — HassAn joYia💔 (@itShassanjoyiA5) May 8, 2021

Just Tuzi Chahal things ...he didn't donate round figure of 1 lakh but 95 thousand 😅 — Simi 🇮🇳 (@Simran0993) May 8, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth

According to powersportz.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹33.6 crore (i.e. approximately USD $4.5 million). Some of Yuzvendra Chahal net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur as he launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019.

The Yuzvendra Chahal net worth also includes income through his brand endorsement deals. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue. The 30-year-old also features in several brand promotional campaigns along with his RCB teammates during the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2021 salary

During the IPL 2021 trading and transfer window, Yuzvendra Chahal became one of the players to be retained by RCB. The Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2021 salary is also INR 6 crore. Notably, the leggie first joined the Virat Kohli-led RCB franchise in IPL 2014.

DISCLAIMER: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

