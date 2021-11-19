Yuzvendra Chahal Finally Questions Martin Guptill Over Viral Expletive Video In NZ; Watch

Team India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday finally asked Black Caps' opener, Martin Guptill of the Hindi slag he used to address him during the last India vs New Zealand series. Yuzvendra Chahal shared the video on his Instagram stories in which he was seen teasing and asking Martin Guptil what he said to him back in New Zealand. Chahal asks, "What you said to me in New Zealand?" to which Guptill answers, "I said hey buddy how are you." Again Chahal says, "No tell me what you exactly said", then Guptill hilariously says, "No, I can't remember."

Last year, during the series between India and New Zealand in Auckland, Martin Guptill addressed Chahal with an informal word. Guptill was having a conversation with Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and Chahal took the mic away from anchor Jatin Sapru and proceeded to have a chat with Guptill and said “What’s up boys? What’s up?” to which the Kiwi opener replied in a Hindi slang.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20

Meanwhile, India vs New Zealand's second T20 of three-match series is underway (while writing this article) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Yuzvendra Chahal yet again did not make it into the playing XI of Team India. Having won the toss, Rohit Sharma asked New Zealand to bat first. The Black Caps went off to a flying start, courtesy of Martin Guptill's 31 off 15 balls and Daryl Mitchell's 31 off 28 balls. For India, Harshal Patel made his debut in place of Mohammed Siraj who suffered an injury in the first T20 match against New Zealand. BCCI's official statement read, "Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress."

Harshal Patel impressed on his debut as he bagged 2 wickets and gave away only 25 runs in 4 Overs. Apart from Harshal Patel, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too shined with the ball as he took 1 wicket and gave away only 19 runs in 4 overs. Ashwin's economical over came at a time amidst heavy dew in Ranchi and bowlers struggling to grip the ball. At last, New Zealand scored 153 runs in 20 overs and lost 6 wickets. Glenn Phillips's 34 runs knock was the highest for New Zealand.

