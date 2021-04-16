Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Gatecrashes Into AB De Villiers' Latest RCB Interview: WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics. The leg-spinner keeps on entertaining his teammates, as well as, fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. Chahal was at it once again as he gatecrashed his RCB teammate AB de Villiers' interview.

AB de Villiers ignores Yuzvendra Chahal's silly antics during his interview

AB de Villiers was involved in an interview with RCB anchor Danish Sait where he spoke about a plethora of things. The South African revealed the message he sent to Virat Kohli during the India-England series when the Indian captain was struggling with the bat. He also spoke about Indian youngsters who impressed him at RCB among other things.

While De Villiers was answering the interviewer's questions, Yuzvendra Chahal decided to gatecrash the interview. The leggie entered the frame with a bat in his hand and was pretending as if he was playing the guitar. AB de Villiers was unfazed by Chahal's antics as he totally ignored him, which prompted the RCB spinner to leave the interview.

Bold Diaries: AB de Villiers interview Part 2



AB de Villiers talks about the message he sent to Virat Kohli during the India England series, the youngsters who have impressed him at RCB, and much more on @myntra presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/m9XMGpefqg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, RCB have started their IPL 2021 campaign on a brilliant note. They first defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener by two wickets. AB de Villiers starred in RCB's first win of the tournament by scoring an excellent 27-ball 48 on a difficult Chennai wicket. Virat Kohli's men put yet another sensational performance in the second game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. The RCB team 2021 went on to win the game by six runs from an improbable situation to secure their second consecutive win.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

According to the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, the Virat Kohli led side will now take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 10 of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 10. The RCB vs KKR live action will kick off at 3:30 PM (IST). The RCB team 2021, who are currently at the top of the IPL 2021 points table, will look to keep the winning momentum going by beating KKR.

Yuzvendra Chahal demoted in BCCI central contracts list 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal has been relegated to Grade C in BCCI central contracts list 2021. The new contract will see the spinner earning â‚¹1 crore annually. Previously, in the BCCI contract list for the period from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020, Chahal was placed in Grade B where he earned â‚¹3 crore annually. The leg-spinner's dip in form in recent times is the reason behind his demotion.

