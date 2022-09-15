Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Image With Football Legend Ronaldinho; Fan Points Out Missing Link

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently bumped into Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, a picture of which he shared on his official Instagram handle. Chahal took to his social media account to post the photo with the former Barcelona attacking midfielder, with whom he met in Dubai during his 2022 Asia Cup campaign. "Was great bumping into the magician #jogabonito," Chahal wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, netizens took to the post's comment section to publish some interesting responses. One user pointed out to Chahal that he hadn't tagged Ronaldinho in the post, while another individual wrote, "Finally Ronaldinho got a chance to meet our Indian Legend." The post has garnered nearly 1,00,000 likes since being shared on Wednesday.

Chahal in Asia Cup

Chahal was last seen in action during the 2022 Asia Cup, where he played four matches and picked four wickets. Chahal played a crucial role in India's Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, where he registered a three-wicket haul. He also picked one wicket against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage. India lost both matches to see their Asia Cup campaign end on a sour note. Chahal also played the two group stage games against Pakistan and Hong Kong but failed to pick a single wicket.

Chahal has been named to India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Chahal missed last year's T20 World Cup after being dropped from the team due to poor performances. However, the 33-year-old made a strong comeback to regain his place in the Indian dressing room. Chahal put on some incredible performances in IPL 2022 and went on to secure a place in the new-look Indian team under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid's leadership.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. Australia are the defending champions having won the title in the UAE last year.

India's T20 World Cup squad

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Image: AP/PTI