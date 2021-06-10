Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Picture With Family And Thanks Everyone In An Emotional Message

Last month, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's parents had tested positive for COVID-19. On May 13, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma had revealed that her father-in-law had been hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 complications while her mother-in-law was under home quarantine. However, Yuzvendra Chahal's parents have now recovered from the virus.

Yuzvendra Chahal thanks fans for prayers and support for his parents

The news was shared by the leg-spinner himself on Twitter. Chahal took to the micro-blogging site and posted a picture of his family featuring his parents and his wife. In the caption, he thanked his friends and family for their constant support and prayers. An overwhelmed Chahal also revealed that his parents are healthy and urged everyone to stay safe.

Thank you everyone for all your prayers and support ❤️🙏🏻🧿 We are overwhelmed with the help that we received from our friends/ family and all your messages 🙏🏻 Parents are healthy and we urge everyone to safe pic.twitter.com/2gge6xIDJJ — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Chahal recently featured in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chahal has been the leader of RCB's bowling attack for a few years now. The leggie, who has a knack for picking wickets, has been pretty consistent with his bowling across seasons.

Notably, Chahal who had been lacking a way to take wickets for the past few series found his form back in IPL 2021. In the 7 matches, Chahal took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 8.26. With IPL 2021 suspended and the Indian team currently in England for the WTC Final 2021, Chahal is enjoying his time off cricket with his family.

Yuzvendra Chahal says every spinner should get married, Rashid Khan replies

Besides cricket, Chahal is also followed for the hilarious short videos he shares on his social media account. Last week, the spinner shared a video on his Instagram along with his better half Dhanashree to announce their arrival on another video-making app. In the video shared, Yuzvendra Chahal, says, 'I think every spinner should get married', on that Dhanashree asks 'marry ok but why every spinner?' Then Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously replies with a wink, 'Because I learned to bowl googly from my wife'.

As soon as Yuzvendra Chahal shared the video on his Instagram, Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan came up with an epic reply. Rashid Khan who is well-known for bowling sharp googlies on the field wrote in the comments section of Yuzvendra Chahal's video that he already knows to bowl googlies without even getting married with two laughing emoticons. Here's a look at Rashid Khan's reply.

