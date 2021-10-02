The Royal Challengers Bangalore are just a step away from qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs and in order to do that the team now needs to beat Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the match, RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted practising target shooting.

Notably, for the RCB team, skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper KS Bharat, and Glenn Maxwell have shown good form with the bat, and pacer Harshal Patel has been the star bowling performer. Picking up 27 wickets in total, Patel currently holds the purple cap.

IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal spends time on the shooting range

Before the match against Punjab Kings on Sunday, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted practising target shooting. The video of the same was posted on Chahal's Instagram account with the caption 'My target is set'. The post also contained an image of the RCB spinner holding the target paper with the bullet marks in it.

The cricketer had recently said that he was fully focused on winning the IPL 2021 title with RCB after being snubbed for the upcoming T20 World Cup by selectors. "My entire focus is on the IPL. For now, it's about recovering as quickly as possible because it takes some time to do so after COVID. The rhythm I had in Sri Lanka, I will continue the same during the IPL," he said, adding that he wasn't thinking about the World Cup snub.

Yuzvendra Chahal stats

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the all-time leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Chahal picked up a total of 132 wickets in the 110 matches he played for the franchise. The leg spinner has also picked up 23 wickets in a single IPL season in 2015 and 2013 respectively.

In IPL 2021, the performance of the RCB spinner in the first leg wasn't remarkable, picking up just four wickets in seven games. The player, however, continues to be a key part of the RCB camp. He has fared much better in the second phase and has picked up a total of 11 wickets in the season, till now.