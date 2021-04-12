Yuzvendra Chahal Proudly Beats AB De Villiers, Mohammed Siraj Off The Field; Here Is How

The IPL has been a stepping stone for a number of players and perhaps most so for Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 and his impressive performances in his first four seasons of IPL helped him earn his international cap when he made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in June 2016. However, Chahal is not shy of showcasing his talents in other areas as well as he proudly beats his RCB teammates off the field.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently uploaded an image on his Instagram handle where he can be seen playing simultaneous chess games against fellow teammates AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar. AB de Villiers' gloomy reaction seems to suggest that he has had more than enough already. The post can be seen below.

Chahal's caption, "The King’s Gambit â™Ÿ" is particularly interesting as it shows the cricketer's awareness of chess. Few may know that Chahal is a former chess player who has also represented India at the international youth levels. The spinner is also listed on the World Chess Federation's (FIDE) website and has a standard rating of 1956.

Meanwhile, RCB's IPL 2021 campaign got off to the perfect start as they beat reigning champions MI in the season opener. RCB bowled out MI for a modest total of 159/9 after RCB captain Virat Kohli put MI to bat first. But the chase was far from easy.

In reply, RCB got off to a fantastic start as at one stage they were 98/2. But then the drama began. The wicket of Virat Kohli in the thirteenth over resulted in the team's wickets falling like a pack of cards. Shortly after, RCB were down to 105/5. However, RCB eventually got over the line on the last ball thanks to a brilliant knock from AB de Villiers, who scored 48 runs of 27 balls.

As per the RCB IPL 2021 schedule, RCB's next match will now be against SRH on April 14 in Chennai. In total, Virat Kohli's side will play three matches in Chennai followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the last five in Kolkata. The RCB IPL 2021 schedule can be seen in the tweet below.

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel.

Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, KS Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Dan Christian and Suyash Prabhudessai.