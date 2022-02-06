Yuzvendra Chahal Registers Big Career Milestone; Reaches 100 ODI Wickets

Indian leggie Yuzvendra Chahal reached another milestone by picking up the wicket of Nicholas Pooran trapped LBW in his very first over during the first ODI match between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad. He becomes the 2nd leg-spinner after Anil Kumble picks up 100 wickets in this format. Sachin Tendulkar who occasionally used to bowl leg-spin is the other bowler who has 100+ wickets with that bowling style. Overall he becomes the 23rd Indian on this list.

Before Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav was the last Indian to take 100 ODI wickets which he took back in January 2020 against Australia. Chahal and Kuldeep had formed a formidable partnership in the year leading up to the 2019 World cup but soon after fell out of favour. This performance should boost Chahal's chances of being in the team in the foreseeable future and be a part of the plans for the upcoming T20 (2022) and ODI World Cup (2023).

This marks a wonderful return after he was sidelined briefly with the selector having overlooked him and tried other options. At the time of writing had added two more wickets to his name, picking the dangerous Keiron Pollard for a first-ball duck and Shamarh Brooks caught behind. With the West Indies tail exposed Yuzvendra Chahal will be hoping to pick up a 5-for as he is just in his 5th over.

This performance will also augur well for Chahal in the upcoming IPL auction coming up next week with multiple franchises looking to big after him.

IND vs WI: Match poised in India's favour with WI struggling at 114/7

The Indian bowlers have had a great day on the field and have managed to pick up seven wickets while giving away only 114 rubs. The bowlers never let any of the batters settle in and make an impact. Currently, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen are at the crease and have put on 28 for the eight-wicket trying to stage a recovery.

Image: PTI