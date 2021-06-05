Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals The BEST Advice MS Dhoni Ever Gave Him And Everyone Will Relate

Team India's limited-overs leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently enjoying time off as the Indian Cricket Team is currently in the United Kingdom to play the first-ever ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final and five-match Test series against England. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are two spinners of India who became Team India's limited-over specialist spinners during the tenure of MS Dhoni. In fact, the duo was named 'Kul-Cha' as they used to bowl in tandem and also used to pick wickets when the team required the most. Recently, Yuzvendra Chahal during an interview with Crictracker revealed the best piece of advice India's World-Cup winning captain MS Dhoni gave him.

MS Dhoni's best piece of advice to Yuzvendra Chahal

After shining in the Indian Premier League (IPL) under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Yuzvendra Chahal showcased his potential when he played for Team India under MS Dhoni's captaincy. During the interview, Yuzvendra Chahal was asked about the best advice he ever got from Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni, on that, the leg-spinner replied, 'Believe in yourself and focus'.

KulCha's cricketing careers before & after the Dhoni era

Chahal has taken 81 wickets in 46 ODIs played with Dhoni at an average of 25.32 and an economy rate of 4.92. Kuldeep also has astonishing numbers with Dhoni behind the stumps. With MS Dhoni, the left-arm spinner bagged a total of 91 wickets in 47 ODIs at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 4.87.

After MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Chahal and Kuldeep's performances have dipped massively which has resulted in their exclusion from India's playing XI. Chahal has grabbed just 11 wickets in 8 ODIs without Dhoni at an average of 41.82 and an economy rate of 6.80. Kuldeep played 16 ODIs without Dhoni where he could pick only 14 scalps at an average of 61.71 and an economy rate of 6.22.

Virat Kohli Picks Yuzvendra Chahal As 'funniest' RCB Player

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli conducted a questions and answers session with his followers on Instagram through the 'Ask me anything' feature. In one of the questions, Kohli was asked to pick the funniest, smartest, and shy persons from his Team India or RCB dressing room. While answering the question, Kohli dubbed his Team India mate Yuzvendra Chahal as the "funniest" and his RCB friends AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson as "smartest" and "very shy" respectively.

(Image Credits: PTI)