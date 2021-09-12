Yuzvendra Chahal Says He Will 'retire At RCB'; Insists He Isn't Worried About WC Snub

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has expressed his desire to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore until he decides to hang up his boots. The RCB spinner was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad. Speaking on Aakash Chopra's show, Chahal said

"Talks like those are always on. And it's always been in my mind that if and when I retire, it should be with RCB. It was only after I came to RCB that my life changed"

"When I joined in 2014 people got to know that there is someone named Chahal too because at that time I didn't use to play much in Ranji Trophy because there were Mishy bhaiya (Amit Mishra) and Jayant (Yadav)... and it was in2014 that my life changed."So, obviously, I want to retire with the RCB and it will always be my dream that whenever I play in the IPL, it is for RCB" Yuzvendra Chahal added.

The player had been a key member of Team India's white-ball setup but had an underwhelming series against England in March that saw him get dropped from the playing XI after three of the five matches. Chahal's performances in the first leg of IPL 2021 too weren't remarkable, with the player picking up just 4 wickets in 7 games. The player, however, continues to be a key part of the RCB camp and will look to improve his performances in the 2nd leg of IPL 2021.

Fully focused on the IPL, not thinking about World Cup snub: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal insists that he is focused on winning the trophy with Royal Challengers Bangalore and is looking to gain full fitness.

"My entire focus is on the IPL. For now, it's about recovering as quickly as possible because it takes some time to do so after Covid. The rhythm I had in Sri Lanka, I will continue the same during the IPL," he said, adding that he wasn't thinking about the world cup snub.

Yuzvendra Chahal had tested positive for COVID during the Sri Lanka tour back in July after coming in contact with Krunal Pandya. The player picked 5 wickets in two ODI matches in that series and will hope he can put up a similar show when the IPL 2021 gets underway next week.

Image: PTI