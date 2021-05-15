Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Family Photo With Positive Note As His Parents Battle COVID-19

Team India's ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his family are going through times as both his mother and father have been tested positive for COVID-19. Yuzvendra Chahal's better half Dhanashree Verma on Thursday had revealed that her father-in-law has been hospitalised due to severe COVID-19 complications while her mother-in-law is under home quarantine. Now, Chahal has shared a family photo on his Instagram handle with a positive note on it.

Yuzvendra Chahal shared his reception picture in which his mother, father, and wife Dhanashree are present. The 30-year-old leggie shared the happy family photo with a positive note saying 'Keep the real ones close'. As soon as Chahal shared the picture, his comment section was flooded with speedy recovery messages for his parents.

Revealing about Yuzvendra's father and mother, Dhanashree wrote, "And now my parents-in-law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father is being admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but guys please stay safe and take proper care of your family."

Chahal's wife also narrated that her own mother and brother were also tested positive when the IPL was going on."It has been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. As first my mother and brother tested positive. I was in IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they've recovered," Dhanashree wrote.

In terms of IPL 2021, Yuzvendra Chahal continued to represent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and also found a way out to take wickets which he had been lacking for the past few series. In the 7 matches, Chahal took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 8.26.

Chetan Sakariya and Piyush Chawla Recently Lost Their Fathers Due To COVID

Rajasthan Royals young gun Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday due to COVID-19. Post the suspension of IPL 2021, Sakariya had rushed back home to Vartej, Gujarat to attend to his father -- Kanjibhai who was battling COVID-19 for almost a week prior to the suspension.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lost his father to COVID-19 complications. Taking to Instagram, Chawla condoled his father Pramod Kumar Chawla's demise saying that 'life would not be the same without him'. Calling him his 'pillar of strength', Chawla revealed that his father had recently contracted COVID and he succumbed to post-COVID complications.

(Image Credits: yuzi_chahal23/Instagram/PTI)