Yuzvendra Chahal Sheds Light On 'key Change' That Has Made Him Click In IPL 2021 UAE Leg

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League with a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 48th match of the season. It was an all-round performance from them as they held their nerves to beat PBKS by 6 runs.

One of the star performers of the game was Yuzvendra Chahal. The player had endured two contrasting halves to the IPL campaign. The Indian leg-spinner bowled a brilliant spell and picked three wickets in his quota of four overs, giving away just 29 runs. He picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, and Sarfaraz Khan. He knocked over Sarfaraz with a ripper as the youngster was left bamboozled by it.

Speaking about his performance, Chahal shed light on the changes he has made in the second half of IPL 2021. Chahal didn’t have the best of times in the first half of the tournament but has turned the tables around in the second phase.

He said, "I just believe in myself. That’s what I was missing in the first half. I have just backed my strength and just varied my line today."

The player also spoke about what the captain expected out of him.

"On this wicket, 160 is a very good score. We knew if we got early wickets, we could get them. In the middle overs, Virat-Bhai told me not to go for wickets. He told me to bowl dot balls,” he said.

It’s always challenging to bowl to Mayank Agarwal says, Chahal

Speaking about dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Chahal said,

"He’s a great batsman and it’s always challenging to bowl to him. I didn’t want to give him loose balls. Wanted him to hit boundaries if he could."

The leg-spinner was delighted to see his side in the playoffs and was looking to keep the momentum ahead.

He added, "We had good momentum. After the first two games, we have bounced back well. Batting, bowling and fielding. We are just focused on taking it game by game."

Yuzvendra Chahal wasn’t selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup but he has silenced all the critics with stellar performances in the second leg of the IPL. He is playing a vital role for RCB and will be eager to keep performing in the same way.

