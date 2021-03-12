Yuzvendra Chahal Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah To Become India's Highest T20I Wicket-taker

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became India's highest T20 wicket-taker after he surpassed speedster Jasprit Bumrah's record in the ongoing India Vs England T20I series. Etching his name as India's most successful bowler in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal also managed to provide India with the first breakthrough during England's batting, dismissing wicket-keeper Jos Buttler in the 8th over in the opening India Vs England T20 match.

With this dismissal, Chahal has surpassed Bumrah registering 60 wickets under his name in the format as compared to Jasprit Bumrah who holds second place with 59 wickets from 50 games. Other notable names include ace pacer Ravichandran Ashwin at the third position with 52 wickets from 46 games and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 41 scalps in the shortest format.

England trumps over India in opening T20

After being put to bat first, India failed to pick up the game with its top-order being dismissed cheaply as England continued bowling wicket-taking deliveries. Jofra Archer opened the account with KL Rahul's delivery while Adil Rashid went on to pick skipper Virat Kohli's wicket at duck. Shikhar Dhawan followed shortly after he fell to Mark Wood's speedy ball with Rishabh Pant holding fort only briefly after being dismissed by Ben Stokes.

India's middle-order Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya managed to pull through England's fierce bowling taking India to 83 runs before the successive dismissals of Pandya and Shardul Thakur crushed remaining hopes. Ultimately Shreyas Iyer's impactful knock helped India record a respectable total of 124/7.

England on the other hand got off to a good start piling up runs, striking hard, and bagging frequent boundaries. Ultimately the visitors finished off in style defeating India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series.

After the opening match, India and England will continue to battle it out for 4 more matches on March 14, March 16, March 18, and March 20 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

