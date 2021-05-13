Yuzvendra Chahal's Father Hospitalised With Severe COVID, Mother Quarantined: Dhanashree

As India is still battling against the second wave of COVID-19, Yuzvendra Chahal's father and mother have contracted the virus. Team India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram and revealed that she has been going through very tough times as her father and mother-in-law have been fighting the battle against COVID after contracting the virus.

Dhanashree Verma has been away from social media ever since the IPL 2021 was suspended by the BCCI and IPL Governing Council. Dhanashree is a choreographer and YouTuber, and took to her Instagram to reveal the reason why she has not been active on her social networking sites. In a series of stories, Dhanashree wrote, "There's a reason why I haven't been active on social media. A reason why I haven't been able to dance or reply to your messages."

Revealing about Yuzvendra's father and mother, Dhanashree wrote, "And now my parents-in-law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father is being admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but guys please stay safe and take proper care of your family."

Chahal's better half also narrated that her own mother and brother were also tested positive when the IPL was going on."It has been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. As first my mother and brother tested positive. I was in IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they've recovered," Dhanashree wrote.

Dhanashree also revealed that she has already lost her Aunt and Uncle due to COVID-related complications."But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to COVID and its complications."

Chetan Sakariya and Piyush Chawla Recently Lost Their Fathers Due To COVID

Rajasthan Royals young gun Chetan Sakariya lost his father on Sunday due to COVID-19. Post the suspension of IPL 2021, Sakariya had rushed back home to Vartej, Gujarat to attend to his father -- Kanjibhai who was battling COVID-19 for almost a week prior to the suspension.

On Monday, Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla lost his father to COVID-19 complications. Taking to Instagram, Chawla condoled his father Pramod Kumar Chawla's demise saying that 'life would not be the same without him'. Calling him his 'pillar of strength', Chawla revealed that his father had recently contracted COVID and he succumbed to post-COVID complications.

(Image Credits: Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram)