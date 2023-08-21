Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a cryptic tweet following his non-inclusion in the Asia Cup 2023 squad. The BCCI on Monday unveiled an 18-member squad for the upcoming ACC tournament including a travelling reserve in the form of Sanju Samson. The most notable exclusion from the team is Yuzvendra Chahal, who has now issued his first reaction to the snub. Chahal's post on the social media platform 'X', formerly known as Twitter, is receiving a lot of attention from fans.

Asia Cup 2023: Netizens react to Chahal's post

No out of context tweet, Yuzi Chahal is saying that same Rohit Sharma who thrown him out of the team did same tweet when he didn't get the chance pic.twitter.com/SQgsEGD661 — Indian Elon (@elonifiedmusk) August 21, 2023

Yuzi should have been given an opportunity in the Asia Cup. — Ravi.. (@aryaMravi) August 21, 2023

Yes sir, The sun will rise again 😊 — Mukesh M (@mukkuseervi02) August 21, 2023

Don't Worry Yuzi Bhaiya,

The Best Is Yet To Come 🤌🏻 — Tas 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai1) August 21, 2023

Rohit Sharma explains Chahal snub

On being asked about Chahal's absence the Indian captain pointed out that the need for having pacers couldn't allow them to pick Chahal. He said, "Can't keep a pacer out for a spinner as pace bowlers play a huge role in big events."

"We couldn't get Chahal in as we had only 17 slots. Doors are not closed for anyone including Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar for the World Cup," Rohit continued.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar added, "Terrific performer but we had to look at the balance of the team. To fit in two wrist spinners was difficult. We can fit only one wrist spinner. It's unfortunate for one to miss out and right now, Kuldeep is a bit ahead."

India's squad for the Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Reserve player: Sanju Samson