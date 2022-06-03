Yuzvendra Chahal's New Haircut By Stylist Aalim Hakim Termed 'stunning' By Fans; See Pics

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal finished a stellar Indian Premier League 2022 campaign on an individual level last week, despite Rajasthan Royals losing out on the title, following the seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the final. Chahal finished the season as the highest wicket-taker, with a total of 27 wickets on his tally, and became the purple cap holder. He will next be in action during the India vs South Africa T20I series, which begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9.

Meanwhile, before India began their preparations for the important home series, the sensational wrist-spinner has been spotted getting a haircut from the popular celebrity hair stylist, Aalim Halim. A few pictures of the haircut were shared by Hakim and Chahal on social media platforms, as Hakim captioned it saying, “Fresh Summer Cut For Our @yuzi_chahal23 “. Chahal’s impressive haircut became the talk of the town, as the cricket fans in India hailed him for the cut.

It is pertinent to mention that Aalim is a popular hair stylist among the Indian cricket circle, as he has been previously spotted with cricketers like MS Dhoni, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, among the others. Reacting to Chahal’s picture, fans came up with all types of responses and mentioned that Chahal should have asked for the MSD cut. At the same time, there were many other reactions on the post,

Yuzvendra Chahal to lead Team India's spin attack during IND vs SA T20I series

Having said that, Chahal will be now looking to continue using the form he gained during the IPL in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The series begins at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on June 9, before action shifts to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second T20I on June 12. The third T20I will be played at Vishakapatnam on June 14, while the fourth game of the series gets underway on June 17th.

The series concludes with the final game on June 19th at Bengaluru and promises to give the Indian cricket fans many memorable and cherishable moments. Chahal meanwhile, will lead the spin department of Team India, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi. KL Rahul has been named as the skipper of the team, in the absence of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Image: Instagram/@aalimhakim/@yuzi_chahal23