Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Comes Out With New 'Groove Mix': WATCH

The increasing popularity of social media has provided celebrities a significant platform through which they can stay connected with their fans. India's star leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has formed a rapport with her followers with her regular updates on the image and video sharing platform Instagram. Moreover, she is a choreographer by profession, and she has often used the medium to showcase her skills. She has entertained her fans with her stunning dance routines in recent times.

Dhanashree Verma keeps fans entertained with her dance routines

The 24-year-old has established a tremendous fanbase with her fantastic dance performances. Dhanashree's infectious energy combined with her effortlessness has made her a fan favourite. She has also made a number of cricketing stars shake their legs in her videos including her husband Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer. While her regular social media updates have got fans hooked to her account, her dance routines remain a top attraction and. Her dance videos often go viral, which signifies how much fans relish her content. Here are some of her recent groove mixes -

Yuzvendra Chahal marriage: Leg spinner finds love in ace dancer

India's limited-overs spin specialist Yuzvendra Chahal married YouTuber Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The couple tied the knot in Gurugram at the Karma Lake resort. The announcement about the same was made by the pair on their respective social media handles. The netizens have given up a big thumbs-up to the couple's stunning chemistry.

Speaking about their first meeting, Dhanashree in an interview with Hindustan Times had confirmed that Chahal had seen her dance routines on social media. The cricketer was keen to learn dance during the lockdown and had approached her for the same. Soon the choreographer and the cricketer became inseparable friends. The two acknowledged the special connection that was developing between them and decided to take it forward. Here is the Yuzvendra Chahal marriage social media post -

Yuzvendra Chahal net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the Yuzvendra Chahal net worth is estimated to be approximately INR 30 crore. The figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangalore franchise as an active cricket player. The former Indian chess player is also an entrepreneur and he had launched his own lifestyle brand CheQmate in May 2019. He is associated with several popular brands like Nike, Clove Dental and Acuvue.

The player has made around INR 24.7 crore just from his participation in the cash-rich league. The India player is a resident of Delhi, where he lives with his family in a luxurious house. The cricketer has given a sneak peek of his aesthetically pleasing house interiors through his social media posts.

Disclaimer: The above Yuzvendra Chahal net worth and Yuzvendra Chahal house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram