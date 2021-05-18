Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife, Dhanashree Verma Grooves To 'She Make It Clap' In RCB Jersey

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma recently took to Instagram and treated her fans with yet another glimpse of her dance moves. She was seen wearing the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey and grooved to a Hollywood song. Take a look at Dhanashree Verma’s Instagram post below.

A look at Dhanashree Verma's videos

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife shared a video in which she was seen wearing the RCB jersey and blue denim jeans along with a black belt. She paired her look with golden loop earrings and a golden watch along with some finger rings. She opted for light makeup and left her hair loose. She flaunted some energetic moves to the song She Make It Clap by Soulja Boy. In her caption, she wrote, “She make it clap..Something that was waiting to be uploaded. In this together :) #staysafe”. Have a look at the fan reactions to her video below.

Dhanashree, who is a choreographer and a YouTuber keeps sharing her dance videos on social media. Earlier, she shared a video of herself dancing on the Dream11 song in sportswear. In her caption, she wrote, “Zindagi hai, Let's all stay strong and dance #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai..Use the audio and Dance to this Shaandaar song...#FeelitReelit #Dream11”.

In April 2021, she shared her take on one of the latest trends by flaunting some powerful moves on the song One Dance by Drake feat. WizKid, Kyla. She wore a two-piece sportswear set and danced outdoors. In her caption, she wrote, “Sometimes we dance to forget & to make you smile .. Stay strong and stay safe” and also thanked the videographer.

More about Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got hitched on December 22, 2020, after the leg-spinner returned home completing the national duties from the Australian tour. She owns a YouTube channel with over 2 million followers where one can find numerous videos of her performing various dance styles on Bollywood tracks. On the other hand, Yuzvendra will soon be a part of Team India's tour of Sri Lanka where they will be playing three ODIs and as many T20Is.

(IMAGE: DHANASHREE VERMA'S INSTAGRAM)