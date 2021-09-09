Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Pens Emotional Note After His Exclusion From T20 World Cup Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. There were some notable exclusions including that of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The possible reason for Chahal's excluding from the squad could be his recent form, since the start of 2020, he has played 13 games and taken 11 wickets at 41.36 and an economy rate of 8.92. His wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal took to Instagram to post a message of support for the leggie.

"Mother says that this time will pass. Lift your head and live because skill and good deeds will always help you. So the thing is - this time will pass. God is always great," read the Instagram story by Dhanashree.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is slated to take place from October 17 with Team India starting its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. Here is the much-awaited Indian squad for T20 World Cup. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will mentor the side, as per BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

India's squad for T20 World Cup- Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby Players- Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

T20 World Cup schedule

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day.

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

Image: @dhanashree9- Instagram