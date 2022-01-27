Yuzvendra Chahal's Yacht Picture With KL Rahul Gets Hilarious Reaction From Mayank Agarwal

After a disappointing Test and ODI series defeat against the Proteas in South Africa, Yuzvendra Chahal and Team India captain KL Rahul could be seen hanging out on a yacht.

After leg-spinner Chahal attempted to give a witty caption to his post, opener Mayank Agarwal gave a hilarious reaction to the same.

Mayank gives hilarious reaction to Yuzvendra Chahal's post

Yuzvendra Chahal took to his official Instagram handle to post an image of him alongside KL Rahul beside the sea. Considering the setting of the image, he captioned his post: 'Do you sea what I sea.' In response, Mayank Agarwal gave a hilarious reaction by replying, "I see you both posing to 2 different cameras." Chahal and Rahul can be seen looking in two different directions as they pose in front of the camera.

India vs South Africa: Proteas defeat Men in Blue 3-0 in ODI series

South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the first ODI at Paarl thanks to a brilliant batting performance from captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. Bavuma hit 110 runs off 149 deliveries, an inning that included eight boundaries. Meanwhile, Dussen smacked 129 runs off just 96 balls, an inning that included nine boundaries and four sixes. In response, the Men in Blue managed to score 265 runs while chasing a target of 297.

The Proteas carried on the momentum in the second ODI at Paarl by beating India by seven wickets. After the Men in Blue set a target of 288 runs in the 50 overs, South Africa chased it down with 11 balls to spare. Openers Janneman Malan (91) and Quinton de Kock (78) put up a brilliant partnership of 132 runs before the likes of Bavuma (35), Aiden Markram (37) and Dussen (37) played small cameos to get them over the line.

While South Africa dominated the first two ODIs, the third and final match was far more competitive. Having batted first, the Proteas set the Men in Blue a target of 288 runs thanks to a brilliant century from opener de Kock. In reply, India put up a spirited effort as they scored 283 runs and took the match to the last over. The KL Rahul-led side ended up on the losing side after they lost all their 10 wickets, with four balls still to spare in the match.