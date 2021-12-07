Zaheer Khan Picks Top 3 Performers From India Vs New Zealand Tests, Excludes Ashwin

Former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan surprisingly left out R Ashwin from his top 3 picks for the best performers in the recently concluded India vs New Zealand Test series. Speaking in an interaction on BalleBaazi.com, Zaheer Khan said that his top performers were Indian opener, Mayank Agarwal, Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj and New Zealand slow left-arm orthodox bowler Ajaz Patel who became only the third bowler in the history of Test Cricket to pick up all 10 wickets in an inning.

Speaking on Mayank Agarwal’s performance, Zaheer Khan said, “I think Mayank Agarwal is my first choice because he batted at a time when the wicket was doing a bit and his innings in the 1st half of the test took the game too far from New Zealand’s grasp.” He further went on to speak about Mohammed Siraj’s spell in the 2nd innings and the performance of the spin trio.

“Another game-changing spell was by Siraj when he took 3 early wickets in his 1st spell. On a pitch that is assisting only spinners, pulling off a magical wicket like that of Ross Taylor was amazing. It was great to see Siraj playing to his strengths and attacking the 3 wickets in view. Then, it was our spinners trio- that not only added depth to our batting but the way they washed out the tail was great. Ashwin, Axar and Jayant were spot on.” he said.

IND vs NZ: 'Every time he has the ball in his hand, you know he will pull off some trick'

Zaheer Khan was asked about R Ashwin’s consistency, and if he thinks the Indian off-spinner will surpass Anil Kumble to top the wicket-taking charts for the county. “Ashwin has created a league of his own and he is also in the white ball team because of which he is in a great space. Every time he has the ball in his hand, you know he will pull off some trick and make the batsman come on the front foot if he's playing backfoot and vice-versa. He’s got the time to achieve the feat and with this consistency, it would be appropriate that he becomes the kind of bowler who can perhaps surpass the great Anil Kumble.” Zaheer concluded.