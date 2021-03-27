Zaheer Khan Reveals MI's THIS Simple Solution To Bring The Best Out Of Arjun Tendulkar

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to commence from April 9 onwards in Chennai. Defending champions Mumbai Indians have already begun their training sessions ahead of the tournament, as evident from their social media feed. Mumbai Indians’ new recruit Arjun Tendulkar was among the players who hit the nets on Friday, March 26.

Mumbai Indians camp gather for training: watch video

Zaheer Khan addresses ‘Arjun Tendulkar nepotism’ controversy

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan recently stated that Arjun Tendulkar will need to prove himself in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 season. While speaking with the ANI, the legendary fast bowler said that he has been teaching Arjun “some tricks of the trade” and also described the youngster as a “hardworking kid”. Khan added that the pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar’s son will always be there on the 21-year-old, but it is something that the young fast bowler needs to live with.

Zaheer Khan claimed that the environment of the Mumbai Indians team will be of help to Arjun Tendulkar. He stated that the camp will help Arjun become a good cricketer. Referring to the entire ‘Arjun Tendulkar nepotism’ controversy, the Indian pace legend said that the youngster has to prove himself to show everyone that he has the goods to perform at the highest level.

Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 contract

Arjun Tendulkar was among the seven new signings of the Mumbai Indians franchise on February 18. Here is a look at his IPL 2021 contract.

A look at Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 contract

Mumbai Indians team 2021

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak. Here is a list of all Mumbai Indians players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

A look at Mumbai Indians team 2021

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

Image source: Mumbai Indians Twitter