ZIM-A Vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Zimbabwe Vs South Africa 2nd Test

The Zimbabwe A team is all set to go against the South Africa A team in the 2nd unofficial Test match of South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The 2nd unofficial Test match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, on June 13, 2021. Here’s the ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction including the ZIM-A vs SA-A scorecard prediction and the ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 top picks before the match.

The South Africa A team dominated the 1st Test match against Zimbabwe A where South Africa A team won the 1st Test by an innings and 166 runs. Before the Test series, both the teams also played an ODI series consisting of 4 ODI matches. The South Africa A team also dominated the ODI series by winning 3 out of the 4 ODI matches. The Zimbabwe A team will have to bring their best game forward in the upcoming Test match to level the series.

ZIM-A vs SA-A player record ahead of the match

South Africa A captain Zubayr Hamza will be the most popular pick for the upcoming match due to his brilliant double hundred in the last match. Ryan Rickelton will be another favourite pick due to his consistent batting performance which saw him score a century in the last match. Milton Shumba and Dion Myers will be the favourite picks from the Zimbabwe A team due to their ability to score runs consistently.

#1stFourDayer | Day 4: WICKET! Tanaka Chivanga (4) c Sipamla b Stuurman



🇿🇼 'A' 344 & 93 all out in 45.3 overs, 🇿🇦 'A' won by an innings and 166 runs#ZIMAvSAA | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/SMdqTZtuYP — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) June 10, 2021

Probable Playing XI for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team

ZIM-A: Brian Mudzinganyama, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, Roy Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Richmond Mutumbami (c/wk), Milton Shumba, Brandon Mavuta, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chatara, Tapiwa Mufudza.

SA-A: Edward Moore, Dominic Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Zubayr Hamza (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Daryn Dupavillon, Wihan Lubbe

Captain and Vice-captain selection for ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team

Captain – R. Rickelton

Vice-captain – D. Dupavillon

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – R. Rickelton (C), R. Mutumbami

Batsmen – E. Moore, Z. Hamza, D. Myers, M. Shumba

All-rounders – S. Muthusamy, R. Kaia

Bowlers – L. Sipamla, D. Dupavillon (VC), T. Chatara

Ahead of the ZIM-A vs SA-A opener, the South Africa A team will have the upper hand due to their dominance in the series so far. The ZIM-A vs SA-A scorecard is expected to see the South Africa A team get ahead in the match. The ZIM-A vs SA-A opener prediction can see South Africa A win the upcoming match to seal the Test series in their name.

Note: The ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter