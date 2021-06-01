ZIM-A Vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Zimbabwe Vs South Africa 3rd ODI

The Zimbabwe A team will take on the South Africa A team in the 3rd unofficial ODI match of the South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on June 2, 2021. Here is our ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

RESULT | 🇿🇦 SA Men's A team won by 184 runs



Ryan Rickelton scored a mammoth 169 off 150 balls as the SA A side claim victory in the second ODI against Zimbabwe A



🇿🇦 365/6 (Ryan Rickelton 169, Janneman Malan 53)

🇿🇼 181 all out (Dion Myers 70)#ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/racn1SSjsi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 31, 2021

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A: Match preview

Playing the third of their four-match unofficial ODI series, the Zimbabwe A team will go up against the South Africa A team on Wednesday, May 2. With the series currently at 2-0 in their favour, the South Africans will hope to seal the deal with a win in this game. Having won their 1st match by 6 wickets (with 43 balls remaining) and their second one by a massive 184 run margin, the visitors will be the favourites to take this game. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to salvage the series with a draw after two successive losses at home.

ZIM-A vs SA-A: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The wicket at Harare is expected to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface. The weather conditions in Harare seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of 50-over cricket. AccuWeather predicts clear skies throughout the match. The temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 8/25

Injury and Availability News

There are no injury updates for the upcoming contest between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A: Chamu Chibhabha, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Milton Shumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tapiwa Mufudza, Tendai Chatara (c), Tanaka Chivanga

South Africa A: Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Zubayr Hamza (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Glenton Stuurman, Lutho Sipamla

ZIM-A vs SA-A best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy

Vice-Captain – Dion Myers, Janneman Malan

Ryan Rickelton and Dion Myers will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Ryan Rickelton

Batters - Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers

All-Rounders – Tendai Chatara, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers – Senuran Muthusamy, Luke Jongwe, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala

ZIM-A vs SA-A prediction

According to our ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction, South Africa A are likely to edge past Zimbabwe A and win this match.

Note: The ZIM-A vs SA-A player record and the ZIM-A vs SA-A best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team and ZIM-A vs SA-A prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: CSA Twitter