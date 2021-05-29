ZIM-A Vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Live Stream

The Zimbabwe A and the South Africa A teams are all set to clash in the 1st ODD match of the South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on May 29, 2021. Here is our ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women: ZIM-A vs SA-A preview

The upcoming matches between the two teams provide a significant opportunity for the participating players to make a mark and better their chances of earning a national call-up. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in four unofficial ODIs, which will be followed by two unofficial Test matches. Zimbabwe A and South Africa A commence their campaign on Saturday as they take on each other in a 50-over game.

Both teams have talented players in their line-ups and the series promises to be an enthralling one for the fans. The visitors South Africa A appear to be the favourites ahead of the series. They have named players who have had some experience of playing international cricket like Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan. The Zimbabwe A also have an exciting line-up. A victory in the series opener could do wonders for the confidence of the two teams.

ZIM-A vs SA-A: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The wicket at Harare is expected to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the conditions are likely to favour the bowlers more on the given day as it will be difficult to score runs at a frantic pace for the batters. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface.

The weather conditions in Harare seem ideal for an uninterrupted game of 50-over cricket. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout the match and there are no chances of rain on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the game.

Record of chasing teams: Won – 8/25

Injury and Availability News

There are no injury updates for the upcoming contest between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A.

ZIM-A vs SA-A live streaming details

The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is no official Zimbabwe vs South Africa live streaming partner either. Fans' best bet for following the game will be to access the ZIM-A vs SAW-A live scores, which will be available on FanCode and the websites and social media pages of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe A: Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Dion Myers, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Tapiwa Mufudza, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans.

South Africa A: Zubayr Hamza, Theunis de Bruyn, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala.]

ZIM-A vs SA-A best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – R Hendricks, J Malan

Vice-Captain – D Pretorius, L Jongwe

R Hendricks and D Pretorius will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – R Mutumbami

Batters - J Malan, R Hendricks (C), T Bruyn, T Maruma

All-Rounders – C Chibhabha, D Pretorius (VC), L Jongwe

Bowlers – A Phehlukwayo, J Dala, T Chatara

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction

According to our ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction, South Africa A are likely to edge past Zimbabwe A and win this match.

Note: The ZIM-A vs SA-A player record and the ZIM-A vs SA-A best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team and ZIM-A vs SA-A prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Janneman Malan Instagram