ZIM-A Vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Zimbabwe Vs South Africa Preview

The Zimbabwe A and the South Africa A teams are all set to clash in the 1st unofficial Test match of the South Africa A tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on May 29, 2021. Here is our ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A Test: Match preview

After having clashed in four One-Day games, the two exciting teams are all set to square off in red-ball cricket. Despite the home advantage, the Zimbabwe A team struggled against South Africa A side in the limited-overs matches as they could only register a solitary win against the spirited visitors in the 50-over format. They have a chance of redeeming themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the longer format. The two unofficial Test matches provide a significant opportunity for the up-and-coming players from both countries to make a name for themselves. South Africa A will be keen to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into the series and they will be looking to finish their tour on a winning note.

ZIM-A vs SA-A: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The wicket at the Harare Sports Club is expected to be a batting-friendly one. The batters from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the surface. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards looking at the conditions as well as the potential of the two participating teams. The captain winning the toss could be included to bat first and put up a mammoth score on the board first-up to claim an early advantage in the game.

As for the weather, the conditions in Harare seem ideal for a game of Test match cricket. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected on the opening day of their match. However, there are no chances of rain on Day 1. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the day.

Injury and Availability News

There are no injury updates for the upcoming contest between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A.

ZIM-A vs SA-A player record

Ryan Rickelton has emerged to be the most prolific run-scorer for the South Africa A team in their ongoing Zimbabwe tour. The batsman accumulated 224 runs in the four-match One-Day series and showcased stunning form with the bat. On the other hand, the Zimbabwe A team will rely on Milton Shumba for fireworks with the bat. Left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy will be the bowler to watch out for in the Test match.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ZIM-A: Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Roy Kaia, Richmond Mutumbami, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba and Tapiwa Mufudza.

SA-A: Ryan Rickelton, Raynard Van Tonder, Theunis de Bruyn, Edward Moore, Dominic Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Dayyaan Galiem, Senuran Muthusamy, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius and Lutho Sipamla.

ZIM-A vs SA-A best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – R Tonder, R Rickelton

Vice-Captain – S Muthusamy, R Burl

R Tonder and S Muthusamy will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – R Rickelton

Batters - M Shumba, R Tonder (C), T Musakanda, T Bruyn

All-Rounders – R Burl, S Muthusamy (VC), W Madhevere

Bowlers – D Dupavillon, M Pretorius, T Chatara

ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction

According to our ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 prediction, South Africa A are likely to edge past Zimbabwe A and win this match.

Note: The ZIM-A vs SA-A player record and the ZIM-A vs SA-A best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM-A vs SA-A Dream11 team and ZIM-A vs SA-A prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter