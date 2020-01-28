ZIM-U19 Vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Canada Under-19 will face Zimbabwe Under-19 in Quarter-final 3 of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2019/20. The match will be played at the North-West University No.2 Ground, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, January 28 at 1:30 PM IST. Ashton Deosammy will captain Canada U19s and Dion Myers will lead Zimbabwe U19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ZIM-U19 vs CAN-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Canada U19:

Ashtan Deosammy (captain), Benjamin Calitz (wicketkeeper), Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Akhil Kumar, Udaybir Walia, Ayush Verma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Gurjot Gosal, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Eshan Sensarma, Nicholas Manohar, and Harmanjeet Bedi.

Zimbabwe U19:

Dion Myers (captain), Dane Schadendorf (wicketkeeper), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Milton Shumba, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Emmanuel Bawa, Luke Oldknow, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Taurayi Tugwete, Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Privilege Chesa, Samuel Ruwisi, Dylan Grant, and Gareth Chirawu.

ZIM-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Benjamin Calitz

Batsmen: Milton Shumba (captain), Taurayi Tugwete, Mihir Patel

All-Rounders: Dion Myers (vice-captain), Akhil Kumar

Bowlers: Sakhumuzi Ndlela, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Dylan Grant, Rishiv Ragav Joshi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ZIM-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 prediction and form guide

The winning team of this match-up will qualify for the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup.

Canada's last completed match was against South Africa and the latter won that encounter by 150 runs. Canada's best batsmen in that match were Benjamin Calitz and Udaybir Walia. Their best bowlers were Rishiv Joshi and Akhil Kumar.

Zimbabwe's last match was against Scotland and they won the match by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Tadiwanashe Marumani and Milton Shumba. Their best bowlers in the game were Dion Myers and Sakhumuzi Ndlela.

Zimbabwe are the favourites to win this match.

