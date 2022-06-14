Zimbabwe are all set to face Afghanistan in the final T20I of the 3-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday. The Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan side started the series with a six-wicket win in the opening game on June 11, after chasing down a target of 160 runs. They now head into the 3rd T20I after winning the 2nd T20I by 21 runs and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd T20I, the visiting team set a target of 171 runs and restricted the home side on 149/7 in the second innings. Zimbabwe now face the threat of a 3-0 T20I series whitewash at the hands of Afghanistan, having already faced a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series at their home. While the game begins at 4:30 PM IST on Tuesday, here’s a look at the Dream11 team, live streaming, Playing XI news, telecast details, and more interesting details about the match.

ZIM vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Regis Chakabva, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (vc), Mohammad Nabi (c), Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Tendai Chatara, Rashid Khan, Nijat Masood

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I live streaming?

Interested cricket fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I on Tuesday by tuning in to the live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Playing XI news

Zimbabwe Predicted Line-up: Craig Ervine (c), Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tripiano, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ainsley Ndlovu, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara

Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi

How to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan on TV?

Unfortunately, the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will not be telecasted in India. However, fans can get live updates of the match on the official social media handles of both teams.

ZIM vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Pitch report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is known for being a batting-friendly surface, and is expected to do the same on Tuesday. Pace bowlers might get some helo off the pitch towards the latter half of the match. Meanwhile, spinners are expected to be dominant in the middle overs.

(Image: @zimbabwe.cricket/Instagram)