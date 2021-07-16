ZIM Vs BAN 1st ODI Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

The Zimbabwe Cricket team will be taking on the Bangladeshi cricket team in the first game of the three-match one-day international series on Friday. This ODI series is a part of the ICC Super League, which means that both teams will consider this as a must-win. The match is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST.

ZIM vs BAN match preview

Zimbabwe had last played an ODI way back in November last year when they traveled to Pakistan and lost the series by 2-1. Brendan Taylor will be captaining the Zimbabwe team for this series.

Bangladesh had a good start to the tour with a convincing win in the only test match. They are currently ranked second in the ICC Super League table with 50 points and a net run-rate of 0.013.

ZIM vs BAN fantacy team tips

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza is back in the Zimbabwean squad. He didn’t feature in the home series against Pakistan. The 35-year-old Pakistan-born all-rounder has 2856 runs and 61 wickets to his name in the ODIs. Blessing Muzarabani got a brilliant start to his career in all 3 formats of the game. He has played 21 ODI matches and has picked up 25 wickets, with the best figures of 5 for 49. Zimbabwe’s stand-in skipper for this series, Brendan Taylor will be playing his 200th ODI on Friday. He mustered 6530 runs in 198 innings at an average of 35.68 in this format, including 11 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal has injury concerns, but he will be a must-pick in case he plays. He had a decent series with the bat against Sri Lanka, where he ended up scoring 82 runs in 3 matches at an average of 27.33. Mahmudullah has announced his shock retirement from Test cricket after playing brilliantly in the only Test. He had a good ODI series against Sri Lanka a couple of months back, where he scored 148 runs in 3 matches at an average of 49.33. Taskin Ahmed has been in and out of the Bangladesh ODI squad since he made his debut in 2014. However, the gun pacer has scalped 52 wickets in his 39 ODIs, with the best figures of 5 for 28.

ZIM vs BAN predicted playing XI

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Niam-Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman/Rubel Hossain

ZIM vs BAN dream team

Wicketkeeper: Brendan Taylor (c),

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (vc), Wesley Madhevere, Mohammad Niam-Sheikh,

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl,

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN dream 11 prediction

According to our ZIM vs BAN dream 11 prediction, Bangladesh should come out victorious.

Disclaimer: The ZIM vs BAN team and ZIM vs BAN playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credits: @BCBtigers - Twitter)