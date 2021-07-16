ZIM Vs BAN 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Live

Looking to change its fortunes in white-ball cricket, Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh for their the 1st ODI match on July 16 after more than 6 months of not playing in the format. The match is set to begin at 13:00 PM IST on July 16 at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh live streaming

The Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 1st ODI will not have a live telecast in India on any television channel. In India, fans can catch the live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN match on FanCode App. The live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN match will begin at 13:00 PM IST on Friday and you can catch the toss from 12:30 PM IST. In Pakistan, the match will be available on Ten Sports Pakistan, PTV Sports. In Bangladesh, fans can watch the match on Gazi TV (GTV), BTV, T Sports, and in Zimbabwe, fans can catch the match on ZBC TV.

The three-match ZIM vs BAN ODI series comes after Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in their one-off test in Harare on Sunday. Bangladesh made 468 all out in that first innings thanks to Mahmudullah's unbeaten 150. Its spinners namely Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 4-66 for Zimbabwe's second innings for nine wickets in the match restricting the country well short of its target at 256. Now the two countries will lock horns in 3 ODI matches at the same venue.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh- Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe- Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani