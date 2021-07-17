ZIM Vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club. Since this ODI series is a part of the ICC Super League, it is a must-win game for both sides as the results will be considered in deciding the qualification of teams for the ICC 2023 World Cup. The match is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST. Here is a look at the ZIM vs BAN Dream 11 prediction, playing XI, and dream team.

ZIM vs BAN match preview

Bangladesh arrive into the second ODI on the back of a dominant victory as they beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs. Liton Das led Bangladesh batting from the front as he scored a fantastic century. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan chipped in with cameos to help Bangladesh get to a decent total of 276-9.

.@TamimOfficial28 was the highest run scorer (1684 runs) for Bangladesh in ODIs against Zimbabwe.#BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/ivFD79IEDp — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 17, 2021

On the other hand, Zimbabwe had a terrible show with the bat as they were all out for a meagre score of 121 in 28.5 overs. The only meaningful contribution from the bat came from Regis Chakabva, who scored 54 runs in 51 deliveries. Zimbabwe were restricted to such a low score because of the brilliance of veteran Shakib Al Hasan, who picked up a five-wicket haul. As a result of the humiliation in the first match, Zimbabwe will hope to come all guns blazing in the second and level the three-match ODI series.

ZIM vs BAN predicted playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

ZIM vs BAN dream team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (VC), Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (C)

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe

ZIM vs BAN dream 11 prediction

According to our ZIM vs BAN dream 11 prediction, Bangladesh should win the contest.

Disclaimer: The ZIM vs BAN team and ZIM vs BAN playing XI is made based on our own analysis. The ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.