ZIM Vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Credits: ICC
Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club. Since this ODI series is a part of the ICC Super League, it is a must-win game for both sides as the results will be considered in deciding the qualification of teams for the ICC 2023 World Cup. The match is scheduled to start at 1 PM IST. Here is a look at the ZIM vs BAN Dream 11 prediction, playing XI, and dream team.
Bangladesh arrive into the second ODI on the back of a dominant victory as they beat Zimbabwe by 155 runs. Liton Das led Bangladesh batting from the front as he scored a fantastic century. Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan chipped in with cameos to help Bangladesh get to a decent total of 276-9.
.@TamimOfficial28 was the highest run scorer (1684 runs) for Bangladesh in ODIs against Zimbabwe.#BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/ivFD79IEDp— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 17, 2021
On the other hand, Zimbabwe had a terrible show with the bat as they were all out for a meagre score of 121 in 28.5 overs. The only meaningful contribution from the bat came from Regis Chakabva, who scored 54 runs in 51 deliveries. Zimbabwe were restricted to such a low score because of the brilliance of veteran Shakib Al Hasan, who picked up a five-wicket haul. As a result of the humiliation in the first match, Zimbabwe will hope to come all guns blazing in the second and level the three-match ODI series.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed
Wicketkeeper: Liton Das, Regis Chakabva
Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (VC), Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (C)
All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe
According to our ZIM vs BAN dream 11 prediction, Bangladesh should win the contest.
Disclaimer: The ZIM vs BAN team and ZIM vs BAN playing XI is made based on our own analysis. The ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.