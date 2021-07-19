ZIM Vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the third ODI of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. Since this series is a part of the ICC Super League, the results of the matches will be considered in deciding the qualification of teams for the ICC 2023 World Cup. The Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh third ODI is scheduled to commence live at 1 PM IST. Here is a look at the ZIM vs BAN Dream 11 prediction, playing XI, and dream team.

ZIM vs BAN preview

Even though Zimbabwe arrive into the third ODI on the back of two defeats against Bangladesh, they managed to give a good fight in the second ODI after a humiliating defeat in the first. After Bangladesh set a modest target of 277 runs in the first innings, an excellent bowling performance by them restricted Zimbabwe to a meagre score of just 121 runs. As a result, Bangladesh won by a commanding margin of 155 runs.

In the second ODI, Zimbabwe batted first and set Bangladesh a target of 241 runs. In response, Bangladesh got to the target in the 50th over thanks to an outstanding performance by veteran Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib's masterclass innings of 96 runs in 109 deliveries also helped him win the man of the match.

ZIM vs BAN playing XI

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (c), Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva (wk), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed

ZIM vs BAN dream team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das, Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (VC), Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (C)

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe

ZIM vs BAN Dream 11 prediction

According to our ZIM vs BAN Dream 11 prediction, Bangladesh should win the contest.

Disclaimer: The ZIM vs BAN dream team and ZIM vs BAN playing XI is made based on our own analysis. The ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.