ZIM Vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be locking horns in the series-deciding third T20I at Harare on Sunday. The series is currently leveled at 1-1 and whoever wins the all-important contest on Sunday will sign off from this tour with a win under their belt.

As Zimbabwe and Bangladesh face off for one final time in what has been a great bilateral series so far, let's take a look at the Dream11 Prediction and fantasy teams without further ado.

ZIM vs BAN 3rd T20I Dream11 & fantasy team

Wesley Madhevere and Regis Chakabva are the key players to watch out for as far as Zimbabwe are concerned whereas, for Bangladesh, they would be hoping from their explosive batsman Soumya Sarkar and emerging pacer Shoriful Islam to come out all guns blazing in the decider.

Madhevere and Chakabva have amassed 69 and 57 runs so far in the ongoing T20I series while Soumya Sarkar has made his bat do the talking really well as he has scored 58 runs from two games. Meanwhile, the left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam on the other hand has registered five scalps in the previous two games.

All eyes will also be on the veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. However, Shakib has not been that impressive in this series with just 12 runs and a couple of wickets to his tally.

ZIM vs Ban: Preview

Bangladesh had drawn first blood in the T20I series riding on a remarkable eight-wicket win before the hosts registered a 23-run win in the following game to keep the series alive. Now, it would be interesting to see which of these determined sides will have the last laugh in the shortest format of the game.

Zimbabwe would be hoping to win this one and sign off with a consolation win while Bangladesh hope to end this tour after registering total whitewash across formats. The Asian side had blanked Zimbabwe 1-0 in the one-off Test series and 3-0 in the ODI series.