ZIM Vs BAN Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh Game Live In India

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh would be locking horns in the first T20I in Harare on Thursday. While Bangladesh would be looking to continue their winning run on this tour, the hosts will be eager to snap their winless streak and make amends by winning the T20I series after a 0-3 whitewashing in the preceding ODI series.

Ahead of the first T20I between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, let's find out how the viewers in India and across the globe will be able to watch this contest.

ZIM vs BAN live streaming, where to watch Zim vs Ban in India

The Indian fans will have to rely on FanCode mobile app to catch all the action from the first T20I between Zimbabwe & Bangladesh as this match will not be telecast on any sports channel in the country.

TV channels to watch Zim vs Ban live

Meanwhile, cricket lovers in Pakistan and Bangladesh can watch this match on Ten Sports Pakistan, PTV Sports and Gazi TV (GTV), BTV, T Sports respectively. The viewers in the US & Canada can view this game on Willow TV whereas, the fans in the United Kingdom can watch the same on FreeSports.

Zimbabwe, which is hosting the ongoing limited-overs series will be providing broadcast access to their viewers through ZBC TV. The Rest of the World can watch the first Zim vs Ban T20I on Rabbitholdebd Sports (YouTube Channel).

In India, the kick-off time for the first T20I is 4:00 PM IST.

ZIM vs BAN match preview

With Tamim Iqbal out of the series due to injury, Bangladesh will depend on Mohammad Naim and Liton Das to provide a solid start at the top. The experience of all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah will be crucial in the middle order, while the team would want the likes of Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, and Mahedi Hasan to do the job in the death overs. The bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman and the team would want him to provide them with wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will also look to add some wickets to their name.

Zimbabwe on the other hand will look to put behind the ODI loss and focus on the T20I series as they prepare for the upcoming World T20 qualifiers. Brendon Taylor who leads the team in the ODI's has been rested for the T20I series. In Taylor's absence, Sikander Raza will be leading the team. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine will not take part in the T20I series as well.