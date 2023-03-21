Zimbabwe are up against Netherlands in a three-match ODI series, starting from Tuesday, March 21, which will complete their fixtures in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Both teams will now kick off their preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India with the 50-over assignment on their home soil. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be boosted by the return of big names like Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, and Tendai Chatara.

On the other hand, the Netherlands have also named a strong squad, although they are missing all-rounder Bas de Leede due to injury, who has been replaced by 19-year-old Aryan Dutt. Both teams are currently placed at the bottom of the ODI Super League standings are out of the race to earn direct qualification for the World Cup. It is worth noting that Ryan van Niekerk serves as the interim coach of Netherlands for the series, as head coach Ryan Cook joins Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL as their fielding coach.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Dream 11 predictions and Fantasy picks

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Ryan Burl

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen

ZIM vs NED 1st ODI: Predicted Paying XIs

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing XI: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands Predicted Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma

How to watch live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI in India?

Indian cricket fans eager to watch the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI can tune into FanCode for the live streaming.

How to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs NED 1st ODI in Zimbabwe?

Cricket fans in Zimbabwe can watch the ZIM VS NED 1st ODI on ZBC.

How to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs NED 1st ODI in US and UK?

Fans around the world can also watch the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 1st ODI on ICC.tv.

ZIM vs NED ODI Series: Full Schedule and Venues