ZIM Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will lock horns in the final Test match of the two-match series on Friday, May 7 at the Harare Sports Club. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Ahead of the crucial contest, here is a look at our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ZIM vs PAK best team, ZIM vs PAK dream11 team and ZIM vs PAK player record.

ZIM vs PAK match preview

The opening Test between the two cricketing nations was dominated by Pakistan. The visitors claimed a comprehensive victory as they outplayed Zimbabwe in all departments. Zimbabwe's batting let them down in the opening Test match, and they were bundled out for 176 after winning the toss and electing to bat first on the surface. Their top-order failed to deliver against the formidable Pakistani bowling line-up, and Roy Kaia's knock of 48 was the only saving grace. Pakistani speedsters Shaheed Afridi and Hasan Ali claimed four wickets each to dent Zimbabwe's chances of piling up a big 1st innings score.

The Pakistani batsmen posted a mammoth total of 426 in response to Zimbabwe's 176. While Babar Azam faced a rare failure as he was dismissed for a golden duck, Fawad Alam continued his subliminal form and slammed his fourth Test hundred. Zimbabwe were bowled out for a paltry score of 134 in their second innnings as well. Pakistan won the contest by an innings and 116 runs. They will look to end their tour with yet another impactful performance, whereas Zimbabwe have a chance of redeeming themselves by levelling the series.

ZIM vs PAK player record

Pakistan's Azhar Ali is one of the most experienced campaigners in the side. The batsman has amassed 6453 runs in 86 Test matches and is also the leading run-scorer in the current squad. Moreover, considering recent form, captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batsman Fawad Alam have been their top performers in the format and they are expected to play a major role in their upcoming match against Zimbabwe as well. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali impressed with their lion-hearted spells against South Africa and in the opening Test as well. The two speedsters will lead their bowling attack in the final fixture of the series as well.

Star batsman Brendan Taylor has also been included in the squad and the team will heavily rely on him with Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza ruled out. The wicketkeeper-batsman has 2089 runs to his name in the longer format in 32 matches. Right-arm pacer Luke Jongwe claimed 9 wickets against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20I series. He has earned his maiden Test call-up and will be looking to make an impact in red-ball cricket as well.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ZIM vs PAK best team

Wicketkeepers: R Chakabva, M Rizwan, B Taylor

Batsmen: I Butt, T Musakanda, B Azam (C)

All-rounders: F Alam (VC), R Kaia

Bowlers: H Ali, R Ngarava, S Afridi

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, Pakistan will come out on top in this contest.

