ZIM Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Preview

Zimbabwe will square off with Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, April 21 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here's a look at our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ZIM vs PAK Dream11 team and ZIM vs PAK player record.

ZIM vs PAK Match Preview

Zimbabwe have an awful record against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. The two teams have locked horns in 14 T20Is and it is the Men in Green who have triumphed on 14 occasions. Out of these 14 matches, eight games have been played in Zimbabwe and despite that, the home team failed to register a single win.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan last competed in a T20I series in November 2020 where the latter played the hosts and whitewashed the visitors 3-0. However, Zimbabwe players are in good form at the moment as a majority of them did exceedingly well in their domestic T20 competition. They will look to cause an upset by beating Pakistan and securing their first win over them.

On the other hand, Pakistan have been in sensational form of late. The Babar Azam-led side are riding high on confidence as they are coming into this tour after beating South Africa in the ODI and T20I series in their own backyard. The Pakistan skipper has been in stunning form and his performances will be crucial in determining Pakistan's success on the tour. The Men in Green will look to extend their dominance over Zimbabwe and start the T20I series with a win.

ZIM vs PAK player record

Craig Ervine was in outstanding form in the recently-concluded Zimbabwe's domestic T20 tournament where he amassed 250 runs in five games at a brilliant average of 62.5. Skipper Sean Williams will also be a player to watch out for as he has scored 927 runs in 45 T20Is to go with 32 wickets. The two players will hold the key to the home side's success in the series.

On the other hand, Pakistan have an in-form opening pair of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan who have piled on runs for fun in T20Is. While Azam finished as the top run-getter in the recently-concluded T20I series vs South Africa with 210 runs in four games, Rizwan finished third with 147 runs in as many games.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Brendan Taylor, Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, PAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ZIM vs PAK match prediction and ZIM vs PAK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM vs PAK player record and ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ZIMBABWE CRICKET TWITTER