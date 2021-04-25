ZIM Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Preview

Zimbabwe will square off against Pakistan in the third T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, April 25 at the Harare Sports Club. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST). Ahead of the much-awaited contest, here is a look at our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ZIM vs PAK Dream11 team and ZIM vs PAK player record.

ZIM vs PAK match preview

After a disappointing loss to Pakistan by 11 runs in the first match, Zimbabwe levelled the three-match T20I series with an excellent 19 run victory in the second T20I. In the first match, Pakistan scored a moderate total of 149/7 in the first innings. However, with an excellent blowing performance, Pakistan were able to restrict The Chevrons for just 138/7 in their 20 overs.

In the second match, Pakistan won the toss and put Zimbabwe to bat first. Having restricted Zimbabwe to just 118/9 in the 20 overs, Babar Azam's side would have felt fairly confident of chasing the total down. However, little did they expect their batting to collapse as they were all out for 99 in 19.5 overs. Babar acknowledged the disappointment after the defeat and insisted that they would have a better performance in the third and final T20I.

ZIM vs PAK player record

Luke Jongwe has been Zimbabwe's key player in the two T20Is so far as the all-rounder has displayed a fantastic bowling performance. Jongwe had figures of 2/24 in the first match and also scored a brilliant score of 30 considering it was a low scoring match. The all-rounder repeated his excellent bowling performances in the second T20I as he had figures of 2/18 in the four overs, thereby also winning the man of the match.

Mohammad Rizwan has been the standout performer in the Pakistan side as he was the sole reason why Pakistan managed a decent score in the first match. Rizwan scored 82 of the 149 runs in the first match in an innings that included 10 fours and a six. He was also awarded the match of the match.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper(s): Brendan Taylor, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain)

Batsmen: Babar Azam (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Wesley Madhevere, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, PAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ZIM vs PAK match prediction and ZIM vs PAK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM vs PAK player record and ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.