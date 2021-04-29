ZIM Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan Top Fantasy Picks And Preview

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will battle it out in the opening Test match of the two-match series on Thursday, April 29 at the Harare Sports Club. The Zimbabwe vs Pakistan live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ZIM vs PAK best team, ZIM vs PAK dream11 team and ZIM vs PAK player record.

ZIM vs PAK match preview

After entertaining fans with their clashes in the shortest format of the game, the two cricketing nations will fight for supremacy in red-ball cricket. Zimbabwe and Pakistan will square off in two Test matches and both the fixtures are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club. While the visitors Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series, the hosts also showcased utmost resilience and gave their opposition a tough fight. Zimbabwe's victory in the 2nd T20I will give them significant confidence and they will look to replicate the same in the longer format as well.

Zimbabwe impressed with their spirited performance against Afghanistan in the UAE earlier this year. They managed to level the series 1-1 and will be keen to put up a strong show against Pakistan as they look to make a mark in Test matches. The hosts have included as many as five uncapped players in their squad. Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine have not been included in the squad considering their respective injuries.

Pakistan trumped South Africa in a comprehensive manner in a home series this year. While the team visibly struggled during their tour of New Zealand, they redeemed themselves by registering a famous 2-0 series win against the Proteas. The Babar Azam-led side will look to dominate as they look to pocket the Test series against the minnows.

ZIM vs PAK player record

Pakistan's Azhar Ali is one of the most experienced campaigners in the side. The batsman has amassed 6417 runs in 85 Test matches and is also the leading run-scorer in the current squad. Moreover, considering recent form, captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and middle-order batsman Fawad Alam have been their top performers in the format and they are expected to play a major role in their upcoming matches against Zimbabwe as well. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali impressed with their lion-hearted spells against South Africa and they will lead the Pakistani bowling attack in the series.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams has 1034 runs in 14 Test matches. The team will heavily rely on him in the absence of Sikandar Raza. Star batsman Brendan Taylor has also been included in the squad. The wicketkeeper-batsman has 2055 runs to his name in the longer format in 31 matches. Right-arm pacer Luke Jongwe claimed 9 wickets against Pakistan in the recently concluded T20I series. He has earned his maiden Test call-up and will be looking to make an impact in red-ball cricket as well.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ZIM vs PAK best team

Wicketkeepers: B Taylor, M Rizwan (VC)

Batsmen: A Ali, B Azam (C), K Kasuza, T Musakanda

All-rounders: F Alam, S Williams

Bowlers: H Ali, R Ngarava, S Afridi

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction, PAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ZIM vs PAK match prediction and ZIM vs PAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZIM vs PAK player record and ZIM vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

