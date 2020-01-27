ZIM Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in the second Test of the two-match series on Monday, January 27. The match will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

Zimbabwe lost the first Test against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. The hosts put up a brilliant performance for the majority of the game but they succumbed to pressure on the last day. After scoring 358 in the first innings, they were bundled out for just 170 in the second. They will look to rectify those mistakes and win this fixture to level the series.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka came back really well after a disappointing first day and a half. Former skipper Angelo Mathews score a fighting double-hundred to lead his side to 9-515 in reply to Zimbabwe’s 358. The Lankans would like to emulate the same performance and whitewash Zimbabwe. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Squads

ZIM vs SL Dream11: Zimbabwe Squad

Sean Williams (Captain), Regis Chakabva (Wicketkeeper), Kevin Kasuza/Brian Mudzinganyama, Prince Masvaure, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma, Kevin Kasuza/Brian Mudzinganyama

ZIM vs SL Dream11: Sri Lanka Squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (Wicketkeeper), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Brendon Taylor (Vice-captain), Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (Captain)

Bowlers: Donald Tiripano, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal

All-Rounders: Sean Williams, Dhananjaya de Silva

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: SRI LANKA CRICKET TWITTER