ZIM Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

Cricket News

ZIM vs SL Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the first Test match at Harare Sports Club.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
ZIM vs SL Dream11

The upcoming first Test of the two-match series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The five-day fixture is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be contested between January 19 and January 24.   

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Match preview 

Sri Lanka cricket team are currently on a two-week tour to Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series. Both Test matches are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club. The second Test will be played between January 27 and January 31.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Squad details

ZIM vs SL Dream11: ZIM Squad

Sean Williams (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Prince Masvaure, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Brian Mudzinganyama, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma

ZIM vs SL Dream11: SL Squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

ZIM vs SL Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Niroshan Dickwella (vc)

All-rounder – Sikandar Raza, Angelo Mathews

Batsmen – Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Craig Ervine, Kusal Mendis, Regis Chakabva, Dinesh Chandimal   

Bowlers – Kyle Jarvis, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

Sri Lanka start off as favourites to win the game.  

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Published:
COMMENT
