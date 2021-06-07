Zimbabwe A Vs South Africa A Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Unofficial Test Preview

Zimbabwe A will take on South Africa A in the 1st unofficial Test match of their series. The match is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Harare Sports Club on June 7, 2021. Here are the Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A live stream details, how to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa live in India and the ZIM-A vs SA-A pitch report and weather report along with the ZIM-A vs SA-A playing 11.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A Test: Match Preview

After having clashed in four One-Day games, the two exciting teams are all set to square off in red-ball cricket. Despite the home advantage, the Zimbabwe A team struggled against South Africa A side in the limited-overs matches as they could only register a solitary win against the spirited visitors in the 50-over format. They have a chance of redeeming themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the longer format. The two unofficial Test matches provide a significant opportunity for the up-and-coming players from both countries to make a name for themselves. South Africa A will be keen to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into the series and they will be looking to finish their tour on a winning note.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A Test: ZIM-A vs SA-A playing 11

ZIM-A: Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Roy Kaia, Richmond Mutumbami, Brad Evans, Faraz Akram, Tendai Chatara, Carl Mumba and Tapiwa Mufudza.

SA-A: Ryan Rickelton, Raynard Van Tonder, Theunis de Bruyn, Edward Moore, Dominic Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Dayyaan Galiem, Senuran Muthusamy, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius and Lutho Sipamla.

Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A live stream and ZIM-A vs SA-A live scores details

The Zimbabwe A vs South Africa A Test match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is no official Zimbabwe vs South Africa live streaming partner either. Fans' best bet for following the game will be to access the ZIM-A vs SA-A live scores, which will be available on FanCode and the websites and social media pages of Cricket South Africa and Zimbabwe Cricket.

ZIM-A vs SA-A pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at the Harare Sports Club is expected to be a batting-friendly one. The batters from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the surface. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards looking at the conditions as well as the potential of the two participating teams. The captain winning the toss could be included to bat first and put up a mammoth score on the board first-up to claim an early advantage in the game.

As for the weather, the conditions in Harare seem ideal for a game of Test match cricket. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected on the opening day of their match. However, there are no chances of rain on Day 1. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the day.

Image source: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter