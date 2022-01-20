Zimbabwe Bowler Barred From International Cricket With Immediate Effect For Illegal Action

Zimbabwe's U-19 left-arm wrist spinner Victor Chirwa has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect after ICC Under-19 World Cup's Event Panel confirmed that the 18-year old has an illegal bowling action.

The Event Panel comprises members of the ICC Panel of Human Movement Specialists. Chirwa was reported by the match officials during Zimbabwe's Under 19 World Cup match against Papua New Guinea on Saturday. The Event Panel received a video footage of the Zimbabwe wrist-spinner bowling for review.

In accordance with Article 6.7 of the sporting regulations, the ICC's U-19 World Cup Event Panel deemed Victor Chirwa's bowling action as illegal, and have hence, decided to suspend him from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. The 18-year old's inability to bowl will undoubtedly be a massive blow to the Zimbabwe U-19 team as Chirwa has been in outstanding form. In two matches, the left-arm wrist spinner has picked up two wickets at an economy of 5.25.

And that is not it as Chirwa has also delivered with the bat. The 18-year old smacked 38 runs in his two innings at a fantastic strike rate of 146.15. While he may not be permitted to bowl with his current action, Zimbabwe may still include him in the side because of his ability to score crucial runs with the bat.

As for Zimbabwe's U-19 World Cup so far, they registered a massive 228-run victory in their opening match against Papua New Guinea. However, the same cannot be said for their next game against Pakistan, where they lost by 115 runs at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. Zimbabwe's next and final group stage game is against Afghanistan on Saturday, who currently lead the Group C standings with two wins in two matches.

Pakistan pacer suspended from bowling in BBL

Interestingly, a few days ago, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action was deemed illegal by the Big Bash League (BBL) umpires, who have asked him to undergo a test at an ICC accredited biomechanics laboratory before he can resume bowling.

In the scenario that Hasnain's bowling action is deemed illegal, he would be suspended from bowling in international cricket because as per clause 11.5 of the ICC's sporting regulations and protocols surrounding illegal actions, the Pakistan Cricket Board can only permit Hasnain to bowl in domestic matches if he fails the test. However, several domestic competitions also are unlikely to allow him to bowl if the Pakistani pacer does not correct his action.