Zimbabwe Cricket Relieved, Confident After Rare 'debt-free Year' Despite COVID-19 Impact

Zimbabwe Cricket is making some huge strides towards becoming debt-free, according to its Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani. After enduring financial blows in the past few years, the cricket board has been able to pay off most of their debts caused due to their predecessors. Moreover, in the past year alone, Zimbabwe Cricket has now reached to a stage where they have now almost paid off debts amounting to USD $27 million. Interestingly, the positive news for Zimbabwe Cricket comes at a time when most of the big wigs of cricket are incurring financial losses in wake of the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Not Contesting For ICC Chairman's Post: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Zimbabwe Cricket on the verge of regaining financial stability

During a recent annual general board meeting, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said that it is an “irony of our lifetime” that the board has made financial progress in a year marred by a pandemic. He said that at the end of the recently-concluded financial year, Zimbabwe Cricket brought down their legacy debts from USD $27 million to USD $1 million. Mukuhlani further added that Zimbabwe Cricket managed to repay the same through an "an intricate debt resolution plan", which he implemented after taking charge in 2015.

Since a significant portion of the debt has been cleared by the board, the Chairman stated in the meeting that their focus going ahead would be to revive country’s club cricket. They are also planning to bring back their national academy. Mukuhlani expressed confidence that the challenges they endured and overcome in the 2019-20 season could only prepare them for a better future ahead.

Also Read | 'Neither BCCI Nor ICC:' Shoaib Akhtar Puts Onus Of Deciding T20 WC Fate On Australian Govt

ICC’s ban on Zimbabwe Cricket and impact of coronavirus

In July 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe and disallowed the country into participating in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers later that year. However, Zimbabwe were reinstated by the apex body in October. Since their re-entry, most of their tours got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic with their latest cricketing activity coming against Bangladesh between February and March earlier this year. A proposed limited-overs tour to Zimbabwe by the Indian team, scheduled for August 2020, has also been called off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the pandemic.

Zimbabwe’s upcoming fixtures against Afghanistan and Australia

Since ICC’s cricketing action is set to resume with forthcoming England vs West Indies Test series, Zimbabwe cricketers have also taken to training. Among their immediate scheduled fixtures, the country is due to host the Afghanistan team in July for a five-match T20I series. The home series against Afghanistan will be followed by a tour of Australia for three ODIs in August.

Also Read | BCCI's Request To Postpone ICC Board Meeting Due To IPL 2020 Rejected

Also Read | World Cup 2019 | BCCI Deletes Post After Facing Backlash On 'thump' Tweet For India's 11-run Win Against Afghanistan

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of ICC and Cricket Australia