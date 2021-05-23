Zimbabwe Cricketer Ryan Burl Requests For Sponsorship, Posts Image Of His ripped Shoes

One of Zimbabwe's promising cricketers Ryan Burl has come forward and asked for sponsorship for his national team as he posted a heartbreaking image of one of his cricketing kits recently on social media. Zimbabwe Cricket has witnessed an inglorious downfall in the past few years especially in the last decade. The African nation used to be one of the mighty teams back in the late 90s and early 2000s thanks to a few of their once in generation players including the likes of Heath Streak, Alastair Campbell, Tatenda Taibu, Henry Olonga, the Flower brothers (Andy and his younger brother Grant), etc.

Ryan Burl makes an appeal

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ryan Burl posted an image of his ripped shoes with some glue and other tools that were used by him to fix them and urged the people whether anyone is ready to sponsor his national team so that they do not have to glue their shoes back after every series.

Any chance we can get a sponsor so we don’t have to glue our shoes back after every series 😢 @newbalance @NewBalance_SA @NBCricket @ICAssociation pic.twitter.com/HH1hxzPC0m — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 22, 2021

Once this came to the notice of the fans, they were all shell-shocked and tried their level best to help the leg-spinner Ryan Burl.

surely these pathetic situations, this inequality of capital distribution is going to ruin the scope and popularity of the cricket. @ICC is equally responsible for these situations. — wasim akhtar (@wasimakhtar220) May 22, 2021

This is sad😭😭😭🇿🇼 Zimbabwe please — Frankenstein 🇿🇼×🇳🇴 (@KupaTheRealest_) May 22, 2021

The sorry state of Zimbabwe Cricket

In July 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe and disallowed the country into participating in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers later that year. However, Zimbabwe was reinstated by the apex body in October. Since their re-entry, most of their tours got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic A proposed limited-overs tour to Zimbabwe by the Indian team, scheduled for August 2020, has also been called off by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the pandemic.

Recently, Babar Azam-led Pakistan had toured Zimbabwe for a bilateral series that consisted of two Test matches and three T20Is between April 21 to May 11. The Men In Green handed a 2-0 whitewash to the hosts in the Test series and clinched the T20I series 2-1.

Ryan Burl's cricketing career

The 27-year-old Ryan Burl has so far represented Zimbabwe across all formats ever since his first appearance at the highest level back in 2017. Ryan Burl has represented the African nation in three Tests, 18 One Day Internationals, and, 25 T20Is respectively.