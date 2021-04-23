Zimbabwe Stomp Over Pakistan For The First-time In T20 History, Netizens Run A Meme Riot

Sailing towards an ease and comfortable victory, Pakistan on Friday, turned the tide of victory away as they registered their first-ever defeat against Zimbabwe in T20 history. Coming off a defeat in the first T20, Zimbabwe put on a dismal show in the first innings as it managed to set up a target of 119 for Babar Azam and his men to chase. However, the hosts pulled off a magic trick out of their hat in the last minute to thrash Pakistani batsman and register their first-ever T20 victory against the Asian tourists.

Zimbabwe, which is ranked 12th on the ICC T20 Rankings table, effected Pakistan's - fourth on the table - crumble which came down falling like a house of cards. Led by wrecker-in-chief Luke Jongwe, Zimbabwe went on to shell-shock Pakistan and bag a victory by 19 runs in the last over of the game. Jonge's four wickets and a brace from Ryan Burl reduced Pakistan's chase from 77/2 to 99 all-out. Jongwe also accounted for Pak skipper Babar Azam who led the chase and top-scored with 41 runs.

Following Pakistan's thrashing, netizens had a field day as they ran a meme-riot on Twitter. Here's how they reacted:

Expectation

Pakistan B Team will beat Zimbabwe



Reality

Zimbabwe B team beat Pakistan #PAKvsZIM #Cricket — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) April 23, 2021

Zimbabwe beating Australia



Genuine scenes



ðŸ



pic.twitter.com/X3zgR2faIU — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 23, 2021

ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ”¨ðŸ”¨proper hammering by Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/GZiBirPHKU — Yash Kumar (@YashKum_22_18) April 23, 2021

From 77/2 to 99 all down. Azam's men snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Just Pakistan Things#Boysplayedwell — Ujjwal Samrat (@UjjwalSamrat5) April 23, 2021

Lanat hai yaar, can’t even chase 119 against Zimbabwe. This is humiliating & infuriating, i hope their Indian visas are rejected for world t20 later this year — Osama. (@ashaqeens) April 23, 2021

Pakistan gets proper hammering from Zimbabwe, So called all format player statpadded 41 runs from 45 balls. They couldn't chase a partly 118 against such team.



Proper hammering done.

April is fantastic.@mrcool0283 Your views sir? — Masked Ravi Bhai Daruwala ðŸ˜· (@RaviBhai2705) April 23, 2021

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20:

Invited to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a total of 118 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe have had to alter their line-up too. Captain Sean Williams sat out this match as Brendan Taylor, who has returned from an illness, replaced him as captain. Williams was forced to miss the match as he recuperates from a soft tissue injury to his left hand. Talking about Pakistan's bowling, every bowler got a wicket, however, Mohammad Hunain and Danish Aziz shared two wickets each. Debutant Arshad Iqbal got his first wicket as he dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani on 13.

Azam in pursuit of Kohli's record

Days after ending Team India skipper Virat Kohli's reign in the ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan captain Babar Azam eyes to snatch another record from his Indian counterpart with the Zimbabwe series getting underway. As Babar Azam leads Pakistan against Zimbabwe in a three-match T20 series, the Pakistani skipper needs just 17 runs more to steal Kohli's record of being the fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in the shortest format of the game. However, Azam has missed out on achieving the feat in the first T20 against Zimbabwe as he was dismissed for just two runs by Muzarabani and at 41 in the second T20.

The Pakistani skipper has 5 innings in his bag to stomp over Virat Kohli's record. The Team India skipper, who sits 2 positions behind Azam on the ICC T20 Rankings, had breached the 2000-run marks in T20s within 56 innings. On the other hand, Azam has now scored 1946 runs at 48.50 in 50 innings. The Pakistani skipper, riding on form from the recent series against South Africa, is likely to achieve the milestone and break Virat Kohli's record in the next two games against Zimbabwe.