Zimbabwe T20 2021 Final MT Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Matabeleland Tuskers are all set to face the Mashonaland Eagles in the final match of Zimbabwe T20 on Friday, April 16, 2021. The match will be played at the Old Hararians Cricket Ground in Harare at 5:00 PM IST. Here is our MT vs ME live streaming, MT vs ME pitch report, how to watch the final of the Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and where to catch the MT vs ME live scores.

Zimbabwe T20 2021 live: MT vs ME live streaming info and preview

Matabeleland Tuskers, after topping the points table during the league stage with 3 wins and 1 loss, will look to finish the tournament by laying their hands on the trophy. Despite beating the Mashonaland Eagles earlier in the tournament, the final will be a different ball game altogether and so the team will look to bring their A-game on the field.

Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, won their last match in the one-over eliminator and will be looking to put up a better performance this time around with a chance to lift the trophy. The last time around when these two faced each other's Eagles fell short by 5 runs to Tuskers and will be hoping to not come up short this time around. The final promises to be a cracking contest.

MT vs ME pitch report and weather report

Speaking about the MT vs ME pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

Here are the final matches, that will bring down the curtain on the 2020/21 #DomesticT20 campaign!



The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 13% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the entire match.

MT vs ME live streaming and MT vs ME live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Zimbabwe T20 2021 live in India and the MT vs ME live streaming can log on to the YouTube channel of Zimbabwe Cricket. For MT vs ME live scores, fans can visit Zimbabwe Cricket's Twitter page.

